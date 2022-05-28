YOU CAN HELP: WestSide Baby working to get ‘Beyond the Basics’ for local families

West Seattleite-founded, White Center-headquartered WestSide Baby is helping many local families, with many more waiting, and hopes you can assist! Here’s their announcement:

WestSide Baby is in the final days of Beyond the Basics, our annual spring fundraising, and needs your support to fully resource our vital programs so that babies and children have equitable access to basic need items! We just had the exciting opportunity to bring on 10 new agency partners, but we have a waitlist of at least 20 more agencies who are anxious to receive crucial items for the children and families they serve.

These are organizations serving homeless babies and mothers, domestic-violence victims, refugees and immigrants, and so many more deserving members of our community. The diapers, car seats, formula, and clothing they receive from WestSide Baby offer stability and care in the midst of chaos and loss.

Today, we need your continued support to help meet the growing needs of our community. All gifts of $250 or more are being matched by a generous donor – doubling your donation and its impact on deserving families and children in King County.

*Donate Online at bit.ly/beyondthebasics2022

*Donate by check: Mail to WestSide Baby, 10002 14th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146

*Donate by Charitable Fund or Stock: Please email Giving@westsidebaby.org

We need your support as we expand our programs to serve more children and families! Going beyond survival mode, Beyond the Basics, is a human right that every family deserves, and your donation will help to make that possible.

WestSide Baby’s Beyond the Basics fundraiser is generously sponsored by local community businesses including Nucor Steel – Harris Rebar, Ventana Construction, West Seattle Food Bank, and Amazon.