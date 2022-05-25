YOU CAN HELP: Music fundraiser for Denny IMS and Chief Sealth IHS students

Throughout the year, community members have generously supported fundraisers to help local students, from benefit sales and auctions, to dine-out events. As the school year winds down, we have news of another one – from Denny-Sealth Performing Arts president Dawn Pomeroy:

Denny Sealth Performing Arts parent booster organization is currently holding our 3rd annual online fundraiser through Snap Raise. This is our largest fundraiser of the year and the money raised goes to ensure that our students have access to working instruments, new music, uniforms and concert attire, and the ability to participate in music festivals. Please consider donating through either the Denny link or Chief Sealth link. Thank you!