YOU CAN HELP: Dinner and dancing Friday with West Seattle Big Band to benefit WSHS musicians

If you haven’t already seen this on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – you can dine and dance (or sit and listen) this Friday night while giving student musicians a boost:

West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance

Friday, May 13th from 6-9 pm

West Seattle High School Courtyard (Commons if inclement weather)

Featuring the West Seattle Big Band, with performances from our high-school musicians, including our Jazz Bands. Dinner will be provided by Thai U Up, with dessert from our very own WSHS culinary students.

Dinner/Dance tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door for adults and $20 students/children; $10 dance-only tickets are available. wshsmusic.org

Not only a community performance, this event will help Raise Funds for Fundamentals! Money raised will help us build our foundation with instrument purchases, sheet music, and coaching. We will have direct donation opportunities and a raffle for some really nice baskets filled with gift cards, opportunities, services, much more. We are still accepting donations if you or your business would like to donate!

Please visit wshsmusic.org for reservation and payment instructions. Any questions, donations, concerns can be sent to westseattle.musicboosters@gmail.com.