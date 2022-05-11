What’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

k (Eyelash cup fungi at Schmitz Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

SPORTS: Three events at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon – a track meet plus two softball playoff games: 1:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep; 3:30 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Rainier Beach.

PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Here on the peninsula, Seattle Yarn is participating starting today.

PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY BOARD: This city-convened group meets online at 6 pm – the agenda includes viewing/commenting information.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6:30 pm pre-meeting Q&A with state legislators, then the regular meeting – attendance info plus agenda highlights are in our calendar listing.

‘ALMA’: The second week of performances starts at 7:30 pm for the newest play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW) (See comment below)

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Have something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!