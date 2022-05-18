WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First power outage, as wind alert continues

As noted in this morning’s traffic/weather watch, we’re under a Wind Advisory alert until 8 pm, with wind out of the southwest that could gust up to 45 mph. Most of the power trouble so far has been elsewhere in the city, until about 20 minutes ago, when a tree took out power to more than 20 customers in south Morgan Junction/west Gatewood. If you see/experience weather-related trouble, once you’ve reported it to authorities, please let us know – text or voice, 206-293-6302 – thank you!