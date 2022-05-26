West Seattle Transportation Coalition, candidates’ debate, more for your Thursday

(Recent sunset photographed in Fauntleroy by Gabby, age 11)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ILLUSIONS’ GOODBYE OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, you can stop in to wish the Illusions Hair Design team farewell on their last day before permanent retirement closure. (5619 California SW)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Monthly meeting, 1:30-5 pm online. The agenda explains how to watch and how to comment (live or in writing).

NEED HELP WITH MEDICARE? Consultant Patrice Lewis is taking appointments for consultations 2-3:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – our calendar listing explains how to check for availability.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, with topics including Vision Zero, WS Bike Connections, and board openings – our calendar listing has more info including how to attend.

CANDIDATES’ DEBATE: As previewed here, the two Democrats in the race for the open 34th District State House District 1 – Leah Griffin and Emily Alvarado – are facing off for the first time, 6:30 pm online. Here’s the link for registering to attend.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: No WS venue yet, so their free spring concert is at 7 pm at Foster High School Performing Arts Center (4242 S. 144th St, Tukwila).

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Abby K and Friends perform Americana/folk. Free; all ages.

Have an event to list on our calendar/in our daily lists? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!