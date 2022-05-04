WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Fauntleroy Food Fest returns

The Hall at Fauntleroy, in the historic schoolhouse, is open for events again, and that meant the Fauntleroy Community Association could host its first in-person annual meeting since pre-pandemic. Last night’s gathering included the election of board members:

From left above are board members Bruce Butterfield, Mike Dey, David Haggerty, Marty Westerman, Susan Lantz-Dey, Catherine Bailey, Alexis Zolner, and Frank Immel. (Board members who couldn’t be there are Sydney Hammerquist, Nils von Veh, Bill Wellington, Kris Ilgenfritz, and Alan Grainger.) The event also is known as the Food Fest, because local businesses provide bites for meeting-goers – among them, Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) in nearby Westwood:

There from Daystar were Corrine Camerota and Jason Kitchel, with a salmon-pate bite. Jack Miller from Husky Deli was there too, with sandwich samples:

Community organizations tabled, too, among them, the Emergency Communication Hubs, represented by Cindi Barker and Michael Brunner:

Whichever part of the peninsula you’re on, find your nearest hub – a place to go in case of catastrophe – on this map. And set your calendar for one more Fauntleroy event, a June 7th dine-out fundraiser at Endolyne Joe’s to support the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (which is looking for more volunteers, too, as reported here). You are also welcome at the FCA’s board meetings, held second Tuesdays at 7 pm – watch fauntleroy.net for updates.