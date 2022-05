West Seattle Bike Connections reports a big turnout for the Bike Everywhere Day commute station this morning at the west end of the low bridge – and this year, they’ll be back out in the afternoon/evening, 4-7 pm – stop by for snacks, simple bike repairs, and info.

As noted here, two more ways to enjoy Bike Everywhere Month are coming up in West Seattle tomorrow and Sunday – a kids’ bike rodeo in Delridge and costumed bike parade on Alki.