West Seattle naturalist/photographer suddenly cameraless

We describe WSB as a “community-collaborative news source” because of the thousands of ways community members have contributed over our 15 years – from someone who texted us once about a traffic jam, to those who send calendar listings, to those who attend/support those events, to people who share photos of our area’s natural beauty – from neighborhood flowers to breathtaking wildlife. Among those contributing in that last category, and then some, is Kersti Muul, whose name you see here most often when whales are in the area. Kersti’s dealing with a tough break right now – literally – and could use some support. She explains:

I have been having bad vertigo and vision issues off and on for the last three months. While coming out of an episode; still slightly unbalanced, I took a hard fall at Alki on the concrete, while watching “T-63 Chainsaw” the famous orca, pass by in Elliott Bay. My camera unfortunately was broken in the fall. Nikon has just deemed the camera damage ‘beyond repair’.

For those not familiar with me, I am a scientific educator, urban conservation specialist, community naturalist, award-winning photographer, and wildlife rescuer.

I am extremely active in the West Seattle community, donating my time, expertise, and photography at no cost. The loss of my camera is devastating to me as it is my vehicle for community education, research, outreach, and it’s how I decompress from the extremely stressful work that I do.

I’m reaching out to the community to help me, so I can continue to help you!