WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What’s next, now that comment time’s over

Three quick notes about what’s next for the West Seattle (and beyond) Sound Transit light-rail project – scheduled to launch service in 2032 – after last Thursday’s end to the three-month comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement:

HOW MANY COMMENTS? We asked ST about the final tally. More than 5,000, according to spokesperson Rachelle Cunningham. ST now has to respond to them in the final EIS, expected next year.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW? While ST had been saying the board was likely to decide in June what to send into the final EIS studies, its email update today says the board “is expected to confirm or modify the preferred alternative and station locations in July.” If that’s at the regular board meeting (usually the fourth Thursday of the month), the date would be July 28th.

ONE MORE MEETING: The Community Advisory Groups for the project have one more meeting scheduled. The group for the West Seattle/Duwamish segment will meet online at 5 pm next Tuesday (May 10th) – you’ll be able to watch here. (Here’s our coverage of the CAG’s previous meeting, at which ST said possible cost-saving measures could include dropping the Avalon station.)