WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three cases of confirmed gunfire

SPD published a roundup tonight of confirmed gun-involved incidents around the city this weekend. Three cases of confirmed gunfire – no injuries – were in West Seattle:

SATURDAY, 4:21 AM: Officers “found multiple shell casings” after 911 callers said they heard gunfire in the 6900 block of Delridge Way SW [map].

SUNDAY, 1:37 AM: Officers “collected shell casings and documented ballistic damage to a parked car” after getting reports of “two groups … shooting at each other” in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue SW [map].

SUNDAY, 6:13 AM: Police found “ballistic evidence” after residents in the 8800 block of 9th SW [map] called to report suspected gunfire. Officers were told of “a male suspect chasing another man through back yards, including scaling a shed at one point.”