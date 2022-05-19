WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft victim finds stolen car by chance

Some owners of stolen cars have found them by looking around. In Christy‘s case, she just happened onto hers:

My vehicle was stolen last night in front of my apartment building at (3800 block of) Beach Dr. SW. There have been numerous car thefts and break ins in this area lately.

I was fortunate enough to have found my car at 38th Ave SW and Andover around 9 am this morning. It was by chance that I found it while taking an Uber to an appointment that was two blocks from where I found my car. My car was still running and the ignition was badly damaged. The police came and took a report. There was a plastic tool kit that was left by the car thief that the police took as evidence.

I was really lucky. I know others have not been so lucky. I would like people in this area to be aware that this is happening. I know these car thieves will be back if they are not stopped.