WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery; vehicle vandalism; under-car prowlers

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE ROBBERY: Three people held up Planet Vapes at Delridge/Henderson on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police-report summary, an employee told police it happened around quarter till 4 – three people came in, one pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded merchandise, while the other two grabbed merchandise. The robber with a gun also demanded money from the register. They are described only as “wearing masks and gloves” and were last seen headed southbound on Delridge. One item taken was described as a three-foot-by-two-foot cardboard box of “disposable vapes.” If you have any information, the incident # is 22-124106.

CAR VANDALISM: The report and photo are from Aaron:

Someone threw a softball-sized rock through my rear window. Appears they missed the first pitch and also took a chunk out of the rear light bar/spoiler. Nothing appears to be missing from the car, and didn’t appear to have been rifled through, so random vandalism? 7100 block of 30th Avenue SW, Sunrise Heights. Wondering if anything else, vandalism or otherwise, happened in the hood last night?

Incident number is # 22-124669.

UNDER-CAR PROWLERS: That’s what we’ll call the people reported by Xtopher, who sent this photo:

Xtopher says neighbors “chased off” this vehicle – a silver/gray GMC Tahoe with no plates – and its occupants. They were reported to be “crawling under cars trying to steal catalytic converters” in the Genesee/Fauntleroy area on Monday.