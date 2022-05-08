WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Ford van (update: found); hit-run damage; car break-in

Three reader reports in Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN VAN: From Kristina:

My brother-in-law’s van was stolen last night/this morning near the Highland Park Corner Store. Silver 2002 Ford E350, dent on driver side door, Thule box on top. Florida plate 60JMU. Police report # 22-115372.

4:46 PM: Update from Kristina – the van’s been found.

HIT-RUN DAMAGE: From Lindsay:

At approximately 4 am our car was involved in a hit-and-run (crash) while parked on the street. We live on 42nd Avenue between Hinds and Hanford. Our neighbor heard the crash and called the police. The police came and said it looks like our SUV was hit by someone going in reverse since there were pieces of tail lights on the street. If anyone sees a vehicle with damage to the back or saw anything please call it in. Incident # 22-115321.

CAR BREAK-IN: From Jessica:

(Thursday) at 1:03 AM at 1156 Alki car prowlers broke into and tried to steal our car. We have some pictures of them from surveillance footage. They were here for about 10 minutes, left, and came back with a car and a third person.

She says they only ended up stealing sunglasses but: “The key hole on the driver’s door and the ignition were significantly damaged and now unusable.”