WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Ram pickup truck; dumped-likely-stolen kids’ bicycles

Three reader reports:

STOLEN TRUCK: From Jonathan:

Sometime late at night on Sunday 5/22 or early this morning 5/23, our blue 1993 Dodge Ram 250 pickup truck was stolen from 25th Ave SW near the Delridge P-Patch Garden. It is lifted, huge, 2-door. It has silver paneling around the base and says DODGE in huge letters over a silver/blue/red tailgate. It also has a sticker that reads “82nd Airborne” on the bumper. The truck is huge, can’t miss it!

We’ll add the plate and incident numbers when we get them.

Now, two kids’ bicycles from the “dumped-and-likely-stolen” file:

KIDS’ BICYCLE #1: A texter reports this was left in their alley southeast of The Junction:

Yours? Let us know and we’ll connect you with the finder.

KIDS’ BICYCLE #2: Wyatt found this bike abandoned near the Charlestown water standpipe:

It’s an Avigo Splash 16” bike. In this case, too, let us know if it’s yours and we’ll connect you.