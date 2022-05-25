WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Midday gunfire; stolen white pickup truck

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MIDDAY GUNFIRE: A preliminary police summary confirms gunfire at midday today. It was called in from the vicinity of 28th/Myrtle just after 11:30 am. Here’s what police wrote:

It appears two SUVs were chasing each other for an unknown reason. A passenger in a white SUV fired rounds at the blue SUV. At least one round missed the blue SUV and struck a residence. No one was struck by the errant rounds. Evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. A short while after, a white SUV was located in the 6300 block of 34 AV SW (unoccupied). It was a Federal Way stolen vehicle. It appears to be the suspect vehicle in the shooting. It was recovered and impounded to the processing room. Patrol processed the scene. … No suspects were located. The other vehicle was not located.

STOLEN TRUCK: Via text, another report of a stolen pickup truck to watch for: