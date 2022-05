Just received from Taylor:

House was broken into on the lower half of Fairmount Ave SW between Friday and noon today.

Stolen items:

2021 white Porsche Cayenne S

Heirloom and new jewelry.

Chloe small clutch purse, a few other purses and belts of value

Black bike (don’t remember the model number).

This bike was left next to the shed, likely abandoned after taking my bike: