WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; gun charge after RV seized at marina

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction was burglarized early this morning, proprietor Gary Sink tells WSB: “Broken window, some cash and a few items stolen, but we’re secure (thanks to Dan Austin at Peel & Press!) and up and running normal hours.” We’ll add security-camera images if and when we get them. He says this happened around 4:30 am today; if you have any information, the SPD incident # is 22-109918.

GUN CHARGE AFTER RV SEARCH: A 39-year-old man is charged with unlawful gun possession after an incident last week at Harbor Island Marina, and the court papers tell the story of what was found when police searched the RV in which he was found. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office provided charging documents in the case against Jonathan L. Dennington. The documents say this started last Tuesday afternoon when Port of Seattle Police were dispatched to check out several RVs parked without permission in the parking lot of the marina (a port facility). They saw Dennington slumped over one RV’s steering wheel. As they tried to rouse him, they noticed a rifle wedged in the seat. Subsequent investigation showed both that Pennington was a 12-time convicted felon and that the gun was one of four taken from a locked gun safe during a South Park business burglary two weeks earlier. Meantime, Dennington is reported to have passed out again while police were taking him into custody and was revived with Narcan. The charging documents say his RV had a plate that crossreferenced to a car whose last registered owner said she sold it a year ago – but that was only the start of what else police found; after impounding the RV, they got a search warrant and found items inside, including a shotgun, three boxes of shotgun shells, 20 boxes of “assorted trading cards,” three license plates, two driver’s licenses in other names, “assorted miscellaneous house and car keys,” various “lockout tools,” and documents in the name of the victim of the South Park burglary. One of the license plates, plus the VIN, led them to suspect the RV was stolen; they contacted its registered owner, who said he had sold it. Meantime, Dennington remains in jail, bail set at $50,000.