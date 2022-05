In our report on this morning’s stolen-car crash in South Delridge, we mentioned the officer who spotted the car pre-crash was on his way to another call. We’ve confirmed that call was a bank robbery in The Junction, at the US Bank branch at 42nd/Edmunds. It was closed when we went over, with an officer still inside and a “temporarily closed due to emergency” note on the door. SPD referred us to the FBI for details, and we’re waiting to hear back.