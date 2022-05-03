West Seattle, Washington

03 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another case of car theft following gym-locker break-in

May 3, 2022 11:34 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Carolina emailed to report that her husband’s car was stolen after a locker break-in:

He was working out this morning at the LA Fitness in West Seattle and someone in the locker room broke his lock, stole his bag with the wallet, car and house keys. When he went down to the garage, his car was gone too. Police are aware and working with LA Fitness management to locate the car and thief.

Convertible Mazda Miata 2005. Has rollbar, exhaust, gray color, 5 spoke rims. Has “mazdaspeed” emblem on passenger rear bumper. License Plate: BWN5554. SPD incident # 22-110754.

We had a similar reader report back in March.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another case of car theft following gym-locker break-in"

  • WSEA May 3, 2022 (11:48 am)
    I read the title and knew his has to be LA Fitness.   Sure enough, it was.   Suprised management has not solved the problem yet. 

  • NotSurprised May 3, 2022 (12:41 pm)
    Was just talking about the crime problems in WS yesterday to my hubby that LA Fitness in West Seattle has had car break-ins and locker room thefts in the past year or so.I just signed up at a health club yesterday – not at LA Fitness though.

