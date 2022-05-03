WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another case of car theft following gym-locker break-in

Carolina emailed to report that her husband’s car was stolen after a locker break-in:

He was working out this morning at the LA Fitness in West Seattle and someone in the locker room broke his lock, stole his bag with the wallet, car and house keys. When he went down to the garage, his car was gone too. Police are aware and working with LA Fitness management to locate the car and thief.

Convertible Mazda Miata 2005. Has rollbar, exhaust, gray color, 5 spoke rims. Has “mazdaspeed” emblem on passenger rear bumper. License Plate: BWN5554. SPD incident # 22-110754.