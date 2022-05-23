WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another blue pickup truck stolen; mailbox taken; catalytic converter thief leaves empty-handed

Three reports in this West Seattle Crime Watch roundup:

ANOTHER BLUE PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN: The photo and report are from Sara:

Our 2004 blue Chevy Silverado was stolen, May 12th, midnight-1 AM in front of our house, (5000 block of) 25th Ave SW. Plate # B31166W . Police report # 22-119715 .

STOLEN MAILBOX: From Mike:

Discovered that my US mailbox was stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. The black, locked box was stolen from a stand of several boxes just off Admiral Way SW on SW Hanford St. No other boxes were stolen. If anyone spots it, please let me know. Box is marked “3033” on front door.

EMPTY-HANDED CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THIEF: The report and photo are from Karen:

So, this happened last week. I figured when I turned on my 2003 Honda CR-V and got a horrible sound that I’d been cat-burgled.

Not knowing for sure, I took it to mechanic shop. Hearing me drive up, nice Ray told me, yep, they got you. He got under the car to take a picture and his reaction seemed surprised. One side was severed but the other only halfway with a saw blade stuck in it.

The good news: they didn’t make any money on me.

The bad news: it’ll still cost me $1897 to fix and it’s debatable if it is worth it being so old, not insured, and could happen again.

Just thought I’d share their costly fail for both of us. I feel a tiny bit of “win” under the circumstances.