West Seattle Art Walk and more for the rest of your Thursday

(Tuesday photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Tonight’s the night! Businesses all over the peninsula, from Admiral to Arbor Heights, participate every second Thursday, some with art displays, some with displays and an artist reception, others with food and drink specials. See tonight’s venue list and art previews by going here. Special events include – as previewed here – the 7-8 pm reception at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). Another highlight: West Seattle High School student artists at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), 5-8 pm.

ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE: As part of this month’s Art Walk, you’re invited to a 5-7 pm open house and artist reception at The Grove West Seattle Inn (3512 California SW), celebrating its 10th anniversary.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: The all-ages version of the legendary open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), signups at 5. Sponsored by neighboring Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: Musicians of all genres welcome 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘ALMA’: The current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run at 7:30 pm tonight – buy your tickets here.

