WEST SEATTLE ART: Here’s who will create ‘art interruptions’ along greenway

(2017 WSB photo)

Remember those goats and other art under the bridge in 2017? Those were “art interruptions,” temporary installations as part of a city program. Next round is in the works, as this week the city announced the artists chosen to create some along one of West Seattle’s greenways:

The Office of Arts & Culture in partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation has commissioned four emerging public artists to create temporary art installations along the Delridge-Highland Park Neighborhood Greenway for Art Interruptions 2022. The artworks will be installed on city-owned infrastructure and offer passers-by a brief interruption in their day through moments of surprise, beauty, contemplation, or humor. The artists selected are: Va’eomatoka “Toka” Valu

Clare Johnson

Malayka Gormally

Tommy Segundo Look for the latest artworks in Delridge-Highland Park Neighborhood Greenway summer of 2022! Artists were selected by a panel of artists, community members, and city staff. Art Interruptions is an ongoing program funded by the SDOT 1% for Arts Fund.

You can find a map of the greenway here.