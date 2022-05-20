Vaccination pop-up, low-low tide finale, beverages, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Wednesday photo by Marc Milrod)

With the weekend in view, here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight!

COVID VACCINATION POP-UP: Noon-5 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), walk-ins welcome.

SOUND TRANSIT WORKSHOP 1-3:30 pm online, the Sound Transit Board’s Expansion Committee has a workshop on the West Seattle/Ballard plan. Open to the public for viewing – info’s in the agenda.

SPORTS: West Seattle High School plays postseason softball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 1:30 pm vs. Bishop Blanchet (and a 5:30 pm game if they win).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Last chance this month! Out to -2.6 feet at 2:56 pm

TASTING: 4-6 pm at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to try Argentine wines.

BIKE EVERYWHERE DAY: 4-7 pm, riders are invited to the second session of the drop-in station at the west end of the low bridge, with West Seattle Bike Connections and partners.

SEATTLE BEER WEEK: Event tonight at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) -starting at 6 pm, the Cask-O-Rama!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Whateverly Brothers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm. All ages, no cover.

BENEFIT BASH: At The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7, music at 8. $10, all ages until 10 pm: “Come celebrate Dan and Cheli’s 50th birthdays with some ’70s and ’80s Loose Heels country and the inimitable stylings of Ouija Boob! This is a birthday bash and benefit for Mary’s Place.”

‘ALMA’: Friday night theater! The play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run with a performance at 7:30 tonight – buy your ticket(s) here.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: Seattle Parks Rec ‘n the Streets presents a Movie Night at High Point Commons Park (north of 6400 SW Sylvan Way) – “Bring your lawn chair, refreshments and enjoy the company of others outside with the movie ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’.”

Have an event for our calendar/daily lists? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!