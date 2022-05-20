TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes, weekend alerts, and Bike Everywhere Day

6:04 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, May 20th.

WEATHER

Some sunshine today, high in the 60s, likely warmer than the past few days (Thursday hit 58, 9 degrees below normal).

BICYCLING

Today is Bike Everywhere Day, and West Seattle Bike Connections is co-sponsoring a station under the bridge for both commute periods – 6 to 9 am and 4 to 7 pm.

ROAD WORK, INCLUDING WEEKEND ALERTS

Late tonight through early Monday – eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed for expansion-joint and pothole work.

Southbound I-5 lane closures all weekend, starting tonight, also for expansion-joint work, says WSDOT.

SDOT has one West Seattle alert for Sunday:

On Sunday, we’ll be installing reflectors on the road on West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way SW. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 5 AM and conclude by 3 PM. We will start near the Chelan 5-way and work our way south, before going west on Highland Park Way SW, then go reverse to cover eastbound Highland Park Way SW and northbound West Marginal Way SW. Please anticipate delays as we will need to continuously move down the street to complete this work. This work may continue into next weekend.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its full schedule today.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

788th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (may be experiencing trouble):

Highland Park Way/Holden (may be experiencing trouble):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.