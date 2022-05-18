TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound backup under the bridge

Thanks for the tips! A stalled cehicle on eastbound Spokane just past Avalon is causing a traffic backup that’s spilling onto Avalon.
5:36 PM UPDATE: Tipster says it’s cleared. We are in the area and can verify that northbound Avalon is flowing OK.
There’s something else going on too, as all of us stuck in the backup had to make way for several police cars responding to something urgent up ahead, possibly Harbor Ave or Alki area.
Total standstill on Avalon northbound. Have barely inched forward in 15 minutes.
