West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

54℉

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound backup under the bridge

May 18, 2022 5:21 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips! A stalled cehicle on eastbound Spokane just past Avalon is causing a traffic backup that’s spilling onto Avalon.

5:36 PM UPDATE: Tipster says it’s cleared. We are in the area and can verify that northbound Avalon is flowing OK.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound backup under the bridge"

  • neighbor May 18, 2022 (5:27 pm)
    Reply

    There’s something else going on too, as all of us stuck in the backup had to make way for several police cars responding to something urgent up ahead, possibly Harbor Ave or Alki area. 

  • Alison May 18, 2022 (5:27 pm)
    Reply

    Total standstill on Avalon northbound. Have barely inched forward in 15 minutes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.