Tails to Astonish: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming one of WSB’s newest sponsors, Tails to Astonish (4850 California SW) – here’s what its proprietors would like you to know about what their shop offers:

Tails to Astonish was opened in 2021 by Shaun and Nicole Duff. We moved to Seattle in 2015, and to West Seattle in 2016, where we fell in LOVE with this part of Seattle.

Our logo features our two cats Kittie (a tuxedo) and Meeps (a red tabby).

Shaun has loved comics since he was a kid. He collected many titles, but especially Amazing Spider-Man and The Infinity Gauntlet (anything with the villain Thanos) Some other favorite titles include Saga, Batman (The Killing Joke & Dark Knight Returns) and The Walking Dead.

Nicole loves the movies and shows, and loves meeting artists and original comic art. In fact, she has a notebook of original art sketches of Kittie & Meeps. Nicole loves books such as “Harley Quinn: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” “Maneaters,” and “Cat Woman: Lonely City.”

Why come to Tails to Astonish? We are the only store of its kind in West Seattle! We also have a large selection of back issues, graphic novels, and new books. If we don’t have a new title or trade paperback you are looking for, we will order it for you! We carry Marvel, DC, and Independent titles. We even have a few local comic creators’ books in the store.

The great thing about small businesses is the personal touch! If you’ve never read a comic book in your life, but you enjoyed a movie or TV show, Shaun can recommend a book that it might have been based on. We have a great selection of superhero books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, horror, and more. We can help you find the title you will love! We can also help with suggestions for gifts.

You can find individual issues, graphic novels (which is a collection of full storyline all in one book) If you are following a new book, we can set you up with a subscription so you never miss an issue!

We also buy comic books! If you have books collecting dust, reach out to us! We are happy to set up a time to see them and offer you a fair price for all of them or just one. Even if you don’t know what you have or the value, we will be honest with the value and you don’t have to worry about selling them online or being short-changed.

We have a great section for young readers with books from just .25 and up! We have books for ALL ages from Little Golden Books for the youngest readers. Comics are a great way to get reluctant readers into reading!

Store hours are 11:30 am-7 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 am-2 pm Sundays. P.S. Come on by for Free Comic Book Day 2022 (this Saturday, May 7th)! We have some great titles for all ages. 1 FREE book per person, plus 2 more free, with a $10 purchase. All $1 comics, as well as comic sets, are buy 2 get 1 FREE!

We thank Tails to Astonish for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.