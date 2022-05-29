SUMMER CAMP: Basketball and more with Hoops4Life in West Seattle

If the student(s) in your household don’t have summer plans finalized yet, here’s an invitation:

Hoops4Life is back in full swing with 4 sessions at Seattle Lutheran HS this summer! Hoops4Life is a high-quality basketball/life skills camp in its 25th year here in West Seattle. 9 am-4 pm Monday through Friday for $199. Still room in Session 2 (July 18-22) for 2nd-4th graders and room for all grades through 8th in recently opened Session 3 (July 25-29). Register now!! hoops4life206.com/content/2022-seattle-lutheran-camp

The SLHS gym is at 4100 SW Genesee just north of The Junction.