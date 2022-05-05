SSC open house, ‘Alma’ at ArtsWest, Battlestar Kalakala, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here are the highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE OPEN HOUSE: 3-6 pm, come learn about South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor):

We are excited to welcome in-person events back to our campus! The event will feature refreshments, campus tours, information on programs, admissions, funding, student resources and more. This is a great family-friendly event for all potential students and community members interested in learning more about South Seattle College!

Our calendar listing explains where on campus to find the open-house events.

CINCO DE MAYO: Multiple West Seattle venues are having special events – among them Mission Cantina (2325 California SW), with a pig roast and celebratory beverages, 4-10 pm … Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) has Mexican food plus Mexican beer specials, 4-9 pm.

SPORTS: Track meet scheduled this afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

PIANO BAR: The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) welcomes you to a night of live piano music with Larry Knapp and friends, 7-10 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

CANNABIS IN NORTH HIGHLINE: It’s on the agenda for the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council‘s online monthly meeting, 7 pm. Here’s how to watch/listen/participate.

PREVIEW NIGHT FOR ‘ALMA’: The new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) starts its run with a “preview” performance tonight, and that means $10 tickets – buy yours here.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Get funky at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 8, music at 9. First of two nights this month because it’ll be recorded live!

‘ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW’: The camp/cult classic is onscreen at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) tonight at 8:30 pm.

Have an event to list on our calendar/in our daily lists? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!