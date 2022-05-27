SPORTS: West Seattle HS to play for third place at state Saturday

West Seattle High School‘s baseball team had only one loss all season before tonight, when they lost in the state 3A semifinals, 3-1, to Mercer Island. Playing in Pasco, Wildcats ace Miles Gosztola held MI scoreless through five but had maxed out on pitches by then; Maddox Brent followed him on the mound, and MI eked out two runs in the sixth, subsequently keeping WSHS from a comeback. West Seattle, which made it to regional/state competition for the first time in eight years, will play Mt. Spokane tomorrow at 12:45 pm for third place.