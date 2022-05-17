West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: West Seattle HS over Chief Sealth IHS in softball playoffs

May 17, 2022 10:09 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
(WSB photos: WSHS’s Kamil Ignacio sliding home)

District softball playoffs continued at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex today, with West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School in a must-win mid-afternoon game.

(WSHS’s Lina Delgado)

WS got off to a fast start, putting up five runs in two innings, while Sealth brought in three, and kept working on a comeback, bringing the score to 5-4 after three innings. That’s when CS stalled out, with only one other run coming in the 7th, but by then WS had pulled way shead after putting up 7 runs in the middle innings.

(Sealth’s Sadie Stroud)

Final score was West Seattle 12, Chief Sealth 5. The Wildcats advance in districts and will play Lake Washington at 3:30 pm Thursday (May 19th) at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle).

