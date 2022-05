(WSB photos)

A strong season for the West Seattle High School softball team ended this afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with a district-playoffs loss to Bishop Blanchet.

Blanchet took the lead in the first inning and built it to 10-0 before the Wildcats scored runs in the 5th and 6th innings, with the final score 11-2.

The team had an end-of-season gift for coach Rey Delgado – a custom hat: