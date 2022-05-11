SPORTS: West Seattle, Chief Sealth split softball-playoff games

High-school playoffs continue. As noted in today’s preview list, both West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS had playoff games in softball today. Each played two games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, winning the first and losing the second – CSIHS beat Seattle Prep 17-13 and then fell to Bishop Blanchet 15-3, while WSHS defeated Rainier Beach 23-0 and then lost to Holy Names 13-3. Both play next on Friday, again at NCSWAC – starting with 1:30 pm games: Chief Sealth vs. Eastside Catholic and West Seattle vs. Garfield.