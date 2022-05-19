West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: One more chance for West Seattle HS in softball playoffs

The West Seattle High School softball team has one more chance in the district playoffs after a tough loss today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Their game against Lake Washington HS ended in the fourth inning after the Kangaroos ran up a 15-0 lead.

Shortstop Lina Delgado (above with pitcher Paige Delaney) got the Wildcats’ only hit. WSHS plays Bishop Blanchet tomorrow (Friday, May 20th) at 1:30 pm at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle) in a loser-out game; winner plays again at 5:30 pm, with a state-tournament berth at stake.

