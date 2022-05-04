Sports, meetings, music, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Spotted Towhee, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Reminders for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPORTS: Two softball games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – first at 3:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS hosts Holy Names, and then at 4 pm, West Seattle HS hosts Auburn .. At 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS meet for a soccer match … at 7 pm at NCSWAC, Chief Sealth hosts Roosevelt for a baseball game

SCHOOL SCHEDULE CHANGES? The proposal to go back to a three-tiered schedule at Seattle Public Schools (previously reported here) was on the School Board’s agenda for introduction at today’s meeting, which starts at 4:15 pm, but we just noticed that it’s been removed. We’re following up with the district, but in the meantime, the public-comment period includes some speakers planning to address it. Here’s the agenda; here’s how to watch (or be there in person at SPS HQ, 3rd/Lander in SODO).

FAUNTLEROY DOCK-REPLACEMENT PROJECT: The Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy dock/terminal replacement project meets online at 6 pm. No public-comment period, but all are welcome to watch/listen – register here.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This coalition of West Seattle/South Park community advocates meets online at 7 pm. All are welcome; the agenda has information on how to attend.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

