(WSB photos)

It’s playoff time, and the Chief Sealth International High School boys’ soccer team played O’Dea this afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. The result was a 3-0 season-ending loss for the Seahawks.

The score was a flip of the two teams’ last meeting two weeks ago, which Sealth took, 3-0. The Seahawks end the season with 11 wins in 16 games.