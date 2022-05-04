SO LONG, SALMON: Season starts for school-hatched fry in Fauntleroy Creek

137 fry, raised by The Cove School‘s preschoolers (with grownup help), were released into Fauntleroy Creek this morning, on the second day of this year’s Salmon in the Schools releases.

Fauntleroy Watershed Council volunteer Dennis Hinton talked with the students about this phase of the salmon’s lives, and then they took turns releasing the fry into the creek:

Over a span of a little more than three weeks, a dozen schools and a Brownie troop are releasing fry into the creek. They’ve been tending to the salmon since volunteers Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland led distribution of eggs back in December. The fry are released into upper Fauntleroy Creek, as the lower-creek habitat is reserved for the results of last fall’s big spawning season (244 spawners).