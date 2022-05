2 PM: Seattle Fire is arriving at a house-fire call in the 8800 block of 30th SW. One person is getting medical attention. Updates to come.

2:03 PM: Firefighters report it’s under control and assess it as a “small” fire.

2:14 PM: The fire’s just been declared “tapped” (out) and the response is being downsized. The person who was medically assessed does not need to go to the hospital, we’ve been told at the scene.