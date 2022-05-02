West Seattle, Washington

RETURNING: Fauntleroy Community Association’s annual meeting, aka Food Fest, tomorrow

May 2, 2022 4:36 pm
Live, work, study in Fauntleroy? Here’s your invitation to a big event tomorrow night:

The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s Annual Meeting and Food Fest is back! Tuesday evening, May 3, from 6 to 8 PM in the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse “Emerald Room,” the FCA will once again host its annual meeting. Visit with friends, neighbors, and talk with City and local non-profit organizations involved with our community. Two hours of conversations and food from local eateries. A wonderful opportunity to get out and connect. A short business meeting will take place about 7 PM.

That includes the annual election of board members. The venue is on the south side of the historic schoolhouse, 9131 California SW.

