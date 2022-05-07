PLAY BALL! Tickets now on sale for Fish Sticks’ summer season

Five months after suiting up a new name – the DubSea Fish Sticks – our area’s summer collegiate baseball season is selling tickets for the upcoming season, which starts in just four weeks. The Fish Sticks are sponsoring WSB right now to get the word out – here’s the announcement:

The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team launched its single game ticket sales for the month of June this morning.

The team recruits players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2022 summer roster is comprised of players from thirty different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

You may have seen some of the billboards in West Seattle, White Center, and Burien this week donning the tough-looking fish-stick character logo with his hat backward, swinging a french-fry bat. The billboards use the catch phrase “Not Your Average Baseball Game.”

“This is going to be a circus where there happens to be a baseball game going on. This is guaranteed to be the most fun you’ve ever had inside a baseball stadium. From the music, to the great food, beer, and crazy promotions, this will be something you’ll never forget.” promised General Manager Justin Moser.

Tickets to Fish Sticks games are $12 for Adults and $8 for Youth (12 & under), Military, and Seniors. There are also Flex Packs with discounted ticket options ranging from three to fourteen games. The team will host 27 home games this summer, including every Friday and Saturday night from June 4th – July 31st.

The Fish Sticks also allow youth organizations and nonprofits to run ticket fundraisers at every game and sell discounted group packages.

You can find more information on the Fish Sticks at GoFishSticks.com/tickets and secure your tickets today.