PHOTOS: See more of what low-low tides revealed along West Seattle’s shore

Tomorrow is the final day this month with a low-low tide beyond -3 feet, expanding the walkable stretches of West Seattle’s shores. Tonight we have more photos to share – above, from Jerry Simmons; below, from Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

And Rosalie Miller shared more photos of the wildlife on view – in order below are an Orange Sea Cucumber,

Dorid Nudibranch, Purple Star and Painted Anemone, and a close-up of the star:

If you remember the Sea Star die-off last decade, it’s heartening to see them. Michael Ostrogorsky included this photo from beneath the Fauntleroy ferry dock in the comment section following our previous coverage:

Thursday’s low-low tide is -3.4 feet at 2:02 pm.