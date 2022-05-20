ORCAS: Whales in the area

8:18 AM: Reported by Kersti Muul: Orcas, northbound, a few hundred yards off Cormorant Cove (3700 block Beach Drive).
8:58 AM: Transient orcas making a close pass, according to updates in comments below.
Orcas at alki point/light house right now
Worth driving down or…? What’s the latest? Thx!
We think there are three orcas, a “mom”, a smaller “baby” and a third larger orca. North of Alki point, near a boat drifting nearby. We are about 3/4 mile away however.
I counted 4 individuals, maybe 5.
