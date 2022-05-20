West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

ORCAS: Whales in the area

May 20, 2022 8:18 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

8:18 AM: Reported by Kersti Muul: Orcas, northbound, a few hundred yards off Cormorant Cove (3700 block Beach Drive).

8:58 AM: Transient orcas making a close pass, according to updates in comments below.

5 Replies to "ORCAS: Whales in the area"

  • Chris May 20, 2022 (8:27 am)
    Orcas at alki point/light house right now

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul May 20, 2022 (8:38 am)
  • K to the F May 20, 2022 (8:52 am)
    Worth driving down or…? What’s the latest? Thx!

  • JayDee May 20, 2022 (8:58 am)
    We think there are three orcas, a “mom”, a smaller “baby” and a third larger orca. North of Alki point, near a boat drifting nearby. We are about 3/4 mile away however.

