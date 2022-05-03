NEW LEADERSHIP: Maggie Kase becomes executive director of Southwest Seattle Historical Society

More leadership news today – this time, from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

The SWSHS Board of Trustees is happy to announce that Maggie Kase has been appointed Executive Director of the historical society. After nearly two years as Curator, Maggie had been serving as Interim Executive Director since the resignation of former ED Michael King.

As a result of a nation-wide search, the Board felt that Maggie’s experience in senior leadership, in curatorial and interpretive work and in her commitment to local history best suits the society’s goal to embrace and preserve the history and stories of all the residents of the Duwamish peninsula, both past and present.

Maggie is the key programmatic lead for the society’s highly acclaimed current exhibit “The Spirit Returns 2.0: A Duwamish and Settler Story” in partnership with the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center.

The society is also please to announce the election of two new trustees: Carol-Ann Thornton and Megan Simkus. Carol-Ann has been a member of the society’s Advisory Council and played an important role in the history of West Seattle, having been the first African American student at Alki Elementary School. Megan, an Amazon executive, brings valuable strategic planning skills to the board through her business and non-profit experience.