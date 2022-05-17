Morning through night, here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

DINE-OUT BENEFITS: As previewed here, five West Seattle food/beverage establishments are donating part of their proceeds to school fundraisers today/tonight:

–Ampersand Café, 6 am-3 pm, 2536 Alki Avenue SW, donating part of today’s proceeds benefiting Alki Co-op Preschool.

–Bebop Waffle Shop (7 am-3 pm, 2600 California SW), Circa (9 am-10 pm, 2605 California SW), Mission Cantina (4 pm-10 pm, 2325 California SW) are all donating part of the proceeds today/tonight to the West Seattle High School Class of 2024 “Dine-Out Day” fundraiser.

–Mioposto, open 4-9 pm at 2139 California SW, is donating part of today’s proceeds to support Madison Middle School Music.

LOW-LOW TIDE: It’ll be way out, to -3.5 feet, at 12:27 pm.

CITY COUNCIL: The weekly full council meeting is at 2 pm today; the agenda explains how to comment. You can watch via Seattle Channel.

SPORTS: The district-tournament softball game between Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS is at 3:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: The regular 4:30-6 pm demonstration at 16th/Holden takes on extra meaning this week after the racist massacre in Buffalo, NY, and organizers invite more people to join them, even for a short time, to show support, as explained here. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEVY FEEDBACK: An in-person meeting at the Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center (605 SW 108th), 5:30 pm, is being convened to get your feedback on the King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy. Here’s how to RSVP.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

‘SAVE THE YEN WOR’ CONCERT: Doors at 6 pm, Brent Amaker and The Rodeo at 10 pm – rescheduled concert to raise money for the family that owns and operates the Yen Wor (2300 California SW), as explained in our calendar listing.

TOASTMASTERS 832: The club focuses on public speaking and communication tonight at its 6:30 pm online meeting. Our calendar listing has RSVP info.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!