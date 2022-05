Two more West Seattle Memorial Day scenes:

‘TAPS’ TRIBUTE: As part of “Taps Across America,” Greg Dirks played “Taps” “from my home next to Lincoln Park in honor of our Dad, Marty, who passed away last year, and in honor of all Veterans.”

FLAG CEREMONY: Many Scouts assisted with tributes this Memorial Day, including BSA Troop 282. Chad sent this photo:

Chad reports, “Troop 282 was on hand to assist Norman from Arrowhead Gardens with the Memorial Day flag ceremony.”