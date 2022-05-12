LAST CALL: Early registration ends today for Southwest Seattle Historical Society celebration

Got your ticket(s) yet? Today is your last chance for early-registration pricing to attend the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “Bridging Our Communities Together” celebration on June 3rd – here’s the reminder:

Early Registration for Bridging Our Communities Together closes May 12th. Hurry and get your tickets today to join us for an in-person celebration of 25 years of the Log House Museum at Salty’s on Alki on June 3rd, 2022.

Join us for an evening reception, silent auction, and a chance to see three brand new exhibits exploring the history of West Seattle, White Center, and South Park. We’ll raise a toast to our past and craft a vision of our future together!

Through the last two years, we have focused on collecting and sharing the individual stories of our history through email, through our website, and through Zoom. Now, we are so excited to welcome you back to the Log House Museum and explore our collective history and connections in person.

Bidding on auction items opens on May 31 and closes on June 3. More of our 20+ auction items posted every week!

Register HERE today and be sure to follow the instructions below. Register today and save!

If you registered for last year’s auction you can utilize the same login information to register for the event.

Remember to register for the auction after purchasing your ticket.

If you are registering for the first time click on “Create Account” at the top of the page to register for your Personal Link which will allow you to bid on auction items. You will need to set up a login which you can use to access the auction items.

We look forward to seeing you on June 3rd!