HOLIDAY HELPING: Volunteers line The Junction with Stars & Stripes for Memorial Day

(WSB photos)

American flags line the heart of the West Seattle Junction again this Memorial Day, placed this morning by volunteers of all ages:

In the photo above is the Blunk family, who not only volunteered to help with the flags, but also are among the donors who covered the cost of a flag in the Junction Association‘s flag-funding drive.

Volunteers will gather again at 4 pm to start removing them – if you can help with that, the meeting spot is on the northeast corner of California/Alaska, outside the historic Campbell Building.