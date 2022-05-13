Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday!

(Friday sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weekend’s almost here! But first, some Friday happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:

PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Special events continue at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open until 8 pm on the third day of the regional tour.

SPORTS: Postseason games today/tonight in softball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), starting with 1:30 pm games: Chief Sealth IHS vs. Eastside Catholic and West Seattle HS vs. Garfield. The outcomes of those games will determine who they play in 5:30 pm games – watch the schedule/scoreboard here. … Also at NCSWAC this afternoon/evening, track and field finals.

BIG BAND DINNER DANCE: Thai food plus music from both West Seattle High School musicians and the renowned West Seattle Big Band, starting at 6 pm at WSHS (3000 California SW) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Monthly showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm. All ages, no cover.

FRIDAY THE 13TH LIVE MUSIC: The Almost Faithful, Kalimocho Boys, and Obol at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7, music at 8. $10, 21+.

‘ALMA’: Friday night theater! The new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) continues its run with a performance at 7:30 tonight – buy your ticket(s) here.

Have an event for our calendar/daily lists? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!