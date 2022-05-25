Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Mike Burns)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TEXAS MASSACRE VIGIL: From Forest Lawn at 6701 30th SW:

For those who need a place to go a moment for quiet. Forest Lawn Funeral Home will have an open chapel

today through Monday to offer a place to reconcile your thoughts, to sign a guest book for the families and just simply grieve. You are welcome to bring flowers, cards candles… whatever you need or would like to. We will get the items and cards to a local funeral home in Texas. At times like this is hard to know where to turn, what to do and how to react especially when we feel so helpless. Our team is here for you as a community as we all try to make sense of such a horrific day. Our love and strength to all of those in Texas whose lives have been forever changed.

The chapel will be open 9 am-5 pm each day.

PICKLEBALL MEETING: 4:30 pm, Seattle Parks has one last online meeting for pickleball and tennis players – attendance info is in our calendar listing.

RACIAL-JUSTICE VIGIL: Not in West Seattle, but two local Catholic parishes are participating in a vigil for racial justice on the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, 6 pm at Immaculate Conception Church (820 18th Ave.).

FAUNTLEROY FERRY-DOCK PROJECT: Second of two online community meetings to talk about where the planning is at – 6 pm; register (and find more info) here.

JAZZ NIGHT: Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) hosts its first jazz night – no cover, 21+, 6:30-9:30 pm.

MORE LIVE MUSIC: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) has live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

BOOK-LAUNCH CELEBRATION: As previewed here, West Seattle writer Susan Rich has a new book of poetry out, and she and the other two co-founders of the legendary WordsWest Literary Series are reuniting for a celebration tonight at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 7 pm, and you’re invited to be part of it (p.s. cake!).

HPAC IN PERSON: 7 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way), join your neighbors in talking about community issues including traffic safety.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio play live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!