Here’s what’s happening as your West Seattle Wednesday continues

(Tuesday afternoon photo by Bruce Gaumond)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and archives, the lineup for the rest of this blustery Wednesday:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Can’t guarantee the best of beach-walking weather, but the sun just appeared as we finished writing this, and if you’re out along the shore at 1:13 pm, you’ll see this week’s lowest low-low tide, -3.7 feet.

SPORTS: District track/field competition is scheduledat Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon.

‘ALMA’: The third week of performances starts at 7:30 pm for the newest play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

=SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio play live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

